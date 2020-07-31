Watch Toni Cornell cover Pearl Jam's 'Black' during Lollapalooza livestream

Chris Cornell's teenage daughter Toni performed a cover of the Pearl Jam song "Black" during her appearance on the Lollapalooza livestream Thursday.

For her take on the grunge classic, the 15-year-old stripped it down for an acoustic-led rendition, turning the already dark grunge classic into a haunting ballad.

PHOTO: Toni Cornell covered Pearl Jam's 'Black' during Lollapalooza. (Vicky Cornell) More

Toni has been performing more and more in recent years, demonstrating how much vocal talent runs in the Cornell family. In 2017, when she was 12, she joined OneRepublic for a performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on "Good Morning America" in honor of her late father, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who both died by suicide within two months of each other that year.

She also recorded a duet of the Prince-written, Sinead O'Connor sung hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" with her dad, which was released in 2018, and she premiered her debut original single, "Far Away Places," last September.

More recently, Toni performed a cover of Temple of the Dog's signature song, "Hunger Strike," this past April for COVID-19 relief.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it -- you are not alone.

