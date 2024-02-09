Watch: Tornado touches down near Madison, Wisconsin as part of big Midwestern storm

A tornado touched down in Wisconsin Thursday, the first ever recorded for the state in the month of February.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado was spotted just south of Madison between Evansville and Edgerton. The tornado was part of a storm system tracking across southern Wisconsin and the Midwest that has resulted in strong winds, lightning and hail.

The weather service said in a post on X around 6 p.m. that "this is a very dangerous storm; seek immediate safe shelter if in its path!" The storm made its way into the Milwaukee area and moved out over Lake Michigan by 10 p.m. No warnings were in effect in the state as of 8:30 p.m.

According to NWS preliminary reports, three tornadoes were reported in the Midwest Thursday evening. In addition to the one in Wisconsin, two were reported in Illinois, turning over a semitruck outside of Peoria. Hail also littered parts of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, preliminary reports show.

Videos capture tornado near Evansville

Reports of tornado damage: 'The whole gamut of things'

Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sullivan, Wisconsin, said a radar confirmed the tornado touched down in Rock County near Evansville before tracking northwest of Edgerton and dissipating in southwest Jefferson County, just west of Fort Atkinson.

Cronce said reports have been made of power poles snapped, large trees down, roof damage to homes and damage to trailers.

Just a snapshot of some of the damage in the small town of Edgerton, right near Evansville where a confirmed tornado touched down earlier this evening.

Mark Elland with the Rock County 911 Communications Center told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday that no deaths or injuries had been reported but significant damage occurred in the area along with downed power lines.

"There's basically a whole gamut of things," Elland said describing the damage, adding that "reports are still coming in."

Most of the weather service's work will begin Friday morning to assess damage, investigate if more than one tornado formed and determine a severity level.

February tornado a first in Wisconsin

While this is the first-ever February tornado in Wisconsin, the state has seen three during the month of January. The most recent January tornado being in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

