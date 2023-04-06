Watch out, tourists: The European destination with the most pickpocketing

As we prepare for summer travel, safety remains vital for many travelers. Some of us might be a little rusty after not traveling internationally during the pandemic, making us wonder, how can we make sure our valuables are safe.

With European destinations, such as London, Paris and Rome, trending this summer, new research by Quotezone.co.uk found that thousands of travelers said that they experienced petty theft while visiting Europe's top destinations in its European Pickpocketing Index.

The index from the U.K.-based insurance comparison website ranked the top European travel destinations against the proportion of pickpocketing mentions in visitor reviews of a country's top five tourist attractions on Tripadvisor, according to a news release.

"Theft can happen anywhere and tourist hotspots are convenient places for criminals to target (people's) wallets and purses whilst they are busy taking in the sites," Greg Wilson, founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, said in a statement.

"Iconic attractions like the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Trevi Fountain in Rome are particularly popular with pickpockets as they can move more inconspicuously amongst larger crowds," he added.

Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy

Below are the European countries with the most pickpocketing mentions:

Italy France Netherlands Germany Greece Spain Portugal Turkey Ireland Poland

Tips for staying safe against pickpocketing:

Remain vigilant. Keep your valuables safe, as in literally keeping them in the hotel safe. Travel with a secure bag with zippers that stays close to you, such as a cross-body bag or money belt, Wilson said.

"Try never to leave personal belongings unattended because travel insurance companies require travelers to take 'reasonable care' and could reject claims if items have been left alone," Wilson said. On that note, double-check to make sure you know exactly what's in there.

If you do experience petty theft, get a police report to support the insurance claim.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which European city has the worst pickpocketing? Plus safety tips