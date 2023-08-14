WATCH: Traffic halted on Boston highway as caravan of street bikes do donuts, burnouts

Authorities are investigating after dozens of motorcyclists allegedly stopped traffic over the weekend on a busy Boston highway to do tricks.

State Police say they received numerous 911 calls on Saturday around 3:28 p.m. from drivers on the Leverett Connector Bridge after 40 riders on motorcycles and street bikes blocked both lanes of traffic.

The Leverett Connector Bridge is widely traveled and connects the Leverett Circle to I-93 and the Zakim Bridge to Route 1 North in Boston.

Video from MassDOT shows the caravan riding towards Route 1, with multiple drivers popping wheelies.

Officials say the bikers stopped a short distance later, blocking off access to the highway, while some riders did donuts and burnouts. When police responded to the scene, the street bikes were gone.

It is unclear how long the riders impeded traffic and if any criminal charges will be filed.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW