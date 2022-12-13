Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass

DONNER PASS, Calif. – If you thought snowplows only came on trucks, think again!

New aerial footage shows a train plowing snow off of railroad tracks in northern California’s Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Located northwest of Lake Tahoe, Donner Pass is named after the Donner party, which infamously became stranded at the site due to snowstorms making the route impassable during the winter of 1846 to 1847.

Over the weekend, a major winter storm blanketed Donner Pass with snow, enough to prevent the safe passage of people and cargo being transported by rail.

Nearby Tahoe reported a storm total of 70 inches of snowfall within 48 hours over the weekend.

Other sites across the Sierra Nevada area ranged between 2 and 4 feet of snow, enough to shut down roads and cause power outages in the area.

The snow, however, was no match for the snowplow train. It pushed through the powder easily, with the front blade cutting into the feet-deep layer of snow as effortlessly as a spoon scooping out sugar.