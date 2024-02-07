WATCH: Train plows through semitrailer stuck on Darke County railroad crossing

A train and a semitrailer were involved in a crash this morning in Darke County when the semi became stuck on the tracks.

A video sent in by News Center 7 Viewer Isaiah Vanderhorst shows the moment the semitrailer became stuck on the railroad crossing.

The semitrailer was struck by a train at the crossing on North West Street near Park National Bank around 10:38 a.m.

The 2023 Freightliner Semi tractor and trailer owned and operated by United Hub Group out of Bakersfield California was traveling Northbound on North West Street when the crossing gates lowered between the tractor and trailer portions of the semi, stopping the vehicle on the tracks.

The crossing gates were believed to have been operating properly at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Freightliner were able to escape the vehicle before the CSX train struck the semi, running to safety. None of the crew on the train were injured. When the train struck, it spread debris across the area and into the Park National Bank parking area.