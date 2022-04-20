Watch ‘trash panda’ pop out of garbage can when Michigan cop performs ‘search warrant’

A police officer was recorded making three stealthy steps toward an unsuspecting garbage can — and the critter inside — before he quickly knocked three times.

“Police department search warrant,” the Michigan cop said before turning and running away.

As he did so, out popped a tiny nose and two little “trash panda” paws. Then those itsy-bitsy front feet pulled the raccoon up and partially out of the trash can.

The video comes to an end, but the Auburn Hills Police Department says “the bandit surrendered without incident.”

The video was posted on April 18, and it has garnered more than 1.3 million views and 13,000 shares as of April 20.

“Aww he’s so adorable,” one person wrote.

“Omg the timing of that raccoon….couldn’t have planned it better,” said another.

“That wasn’t a search warrant that was a ding dong ditch,” another comment says.

“Caught the masked intruder in the act,” one Facebook user commented.

Auburn Hills is about 35 miles north of Detroit.

