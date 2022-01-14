Watch troopers stop carload of burglary suspects during a chase on turnpike in Doral

Four burglary suspects who went on Florida’s Turnpike to evade police had their escape plans ruined when troopers used a “PIT” stop to make their car spin to a halt.

The Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam footage of the 4 a.m. chase, which shows a trooper using the PIT maneuver — tapping the front end of the police cruiser to the rear-end of the group’s silver Toyota sedan — to make it turn sideways and come to a stop in the area of Northwest 74th Street in Doral.

In the video, a trooper shouts: “Let me see your hands.”

Miami-Dade police then arrested the four men, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they spotted the Toyota in the area of Northwest 12th Street and attempted a traffic stop. When that didn’t work, they gave chase.

Miami-Dade police haven’t disclosed any additional details about the burglary or what charges the men are facing. They did not immediately identify the suspects.

It still wasn’t clear late Friday morning if Miami-Dade police, who were originally pursuing the burglary suspects and radioed ahead to FHP to join in, took part in the chase once the men got on the turnpike.

Pit maneuver: A controversial police tactic

The Miami-Dade Police Department doesn’t practice the PIT maneuver — precision immobilization technique —as a policy, and took no part in it during Friday’s chase of the burglary suspects, said police spokesman Angel Rodriguez.

Like most other agencies in the county, Miami-Dade determined the PIT practice to be too dangerous for police, suspects and the public, especially in dense areas.

The issue, however, resurfaced in April, shortly after Art Acevedo took the helm of the Miami Police Department. Though the policy was not put in place during Acevedo’s brief six-month tenure, the chief teased he might bring it back, saying it’s used in California and parts of Texas, places he referred to as the capital of police pursuits and where he worked in the past.

Acevedo said not using the policy was an invitation to some criminals to run.

Miami and most other South Florida policing agencies dropped PIT maneuvers — and most high-speed vehicle chases — for the most part in the mid-1990s. It was also determined that far too many of the incidents were set off by minor traffic infractions.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers can still do PIT maneuvers, according to the agency’s policy.

