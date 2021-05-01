Watch Trump bid farewell to Mar-a-Lago members for the summer after yet another speech about the 'rigged' election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump speaks mar a lago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago on April 28, 2021. @45covfefe/ TikTok

  • A video has emerged of Trump saying his goodbyes to Mar-a-Lago members on Wednesday night.

  • Trump has plans to temporarily move his political operation to New Jersey.

  • Another video from the same event shows him baselessly claim that the 2020 election was "rigged."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A video has emerged of former President Donald Trump bidding farewell to Mar-a-Lago members on Wednesday night.

In the clip, shared by TikTok user @45covfefe, Trump tells a crowd that he is vacating his Florida resort for the summer.

Speaking at an event to endorse Rep. Billy Long, the former president, says: "So I just want to thank everybody, this is sort of a closeout. Now we go through the summer... we'll be back in October, maybe a little bit sooner."

@45covfefe ♬ Christ Be Our Light - Choirs of the Diocese of Leeds

Trump advisors told Insider last week that the former president and several political aides were planning on temporarily relocating to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Read more: Trump plots temporary move from Mar-a-Lago north to New Jersey

The move, which now appears to be imminent, is said to be driven by Florida's climate and Trump's political ambitions.

Mar-a-Lago closes just after Memorial Day on May 31 when South Florida weather becomes hot and muggy. It's also so that Trump can gain easy access to New York donors as he builds his post-presidency political operation, Insider's Tom LoBlanco reported.

Other videos from the same night have also emerged and show Trump talking about the Maricopa County election audit in Arizona.

Trump obsessively asks aides about the GOP-led audit of Arizona's 2020 election results, Insider reported on Saturday.

"Watch Arizona. Some very interesting things are happening in Arizona," he says in the clip posted on TikTok.

In another video, shared on YouTube, Trump touts the Arizona audit as a sign of future audits in other states.

"Let's see what they find. I wouldn't be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes," he says. "We're going to watch that very quickly and, after that, we'll Pennsylvania, we'll watch Georgia, and you're going to watch Michigan, and Wisconsin, and New Hampshire."

He then proceeds to again claim baselessly that the 2020 election was stolen. "This was a rigged election, everybody knows it, and we're going to be watching it very closely."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Democrat Facing Calls to Resign after Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

    A Texas Democratic official is facing calls to resign from his post after calling Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) a racial slur. After Scott delivered his rebuttal speech to President Biden’s congressional address on Wednesday, Lamar County Democratic Party chair Gary O’Connor called Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. “I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” O’Connor wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. Representative Pat Fallon (R., Texas), whose district covers Lamar County in Northeast Texas, called O’Connor’s post “unforgivable.” “Gary O’Connor’s comment against Senator Tim Scott is abhorrent, insulting, and unforgivable. Both he and the entire Lamar County Democratic Party should be ashamed of this racist behavior,” Fallon said in a statement. BREAKING: Congressman Pat Fallon Calls on Lamar County Democratic Party Chair to Resign Following Racist Social Media Posthttps://t.co/88zvxEWHSm — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) April 30, 2021 The Republican congressman urged O’Connor to “apologize and step down immediately” and called on the Texas Democratic party and the NAACP “to condemn these words.” Fallon said the party “should take swift action to censure him.” “This kind of behavior is not tolerable in Texas, the United States, or any political party,” Fallon said. O’Connor’s comment is just one of a number of racial attacks the senator has faced in the aftermath of his speech. After left-wing Twitter users labeled Scott “Uncle Tim,” a reference to the racial slur “Uncle Tom,” the phrase trended on the platform for hours before the social media company banned the term from its trending topics section.

  • Donald Trump is set to share a $617 million windfall with Vornado Realty Trust, due to a property refinancing deal, reports say

    As part of a $1.2 billion bond sale and refinancing, Vornado Realty Trust and The Trump Organization were set to get $617 million, Bloomberg reported.

  • Matt Gaetz: Democrat calls out ‘bro culture’ as former ally’s letter emerges

    Joel Greenberg says Gaetz ‘involved in sexual activities’ with 17-year-old as Anna Eskamani decries ‘extreme’ bro culture Matt Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and said he will not resign from Congress. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP A Florida Democrat who released audio of a strange voicemail from Matt Gaetz has called the scandal-hit Republican congressman “one of the most extreme examples of bro culture”, adding: “We can’t hold back in calling out a hostile and dangerous culture for women and girls.” Gaetz is reportedly under investigation for matters including allegedly paying for sex with an underage girl. This week, the Daily Beast obtained a letter in which a former ally said he and Gaetz were “involved in sexual activities” with the 17-year-old. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and said he will not resign from Congress. The Florida state representative Anna Eskamani, 30 and from Orlando, was quoted by the Tampa Bay Times in a piece which also reported how senior Republicans refused to comment on Gaetz’s behaviour. In the short voicemail, which Eskamani says was sent on 19 July 2019, the Seminole county tax collector Joel Greenberg says he and Gaetz “were just chatting about you and your lovely qualities”. Gaetz adds: “We think you’re the future of the Democratic party in Florida!” Greenberg then says: “See, I know you’re the future of it, there’s no thinking involved. Anyway, uh, if you get this and you feel like chatting, give me a shout back. Hope you’re well. Hope you had a nice Fourth, later.” Eskamani said she first thought the voicemail was just part of “another day being a woman in politics”, but had released it because she hoped others would step forward with accounts of interactions with Greenberg and Gaetz. Greenberg and Gaetz are now estranged, as the former faces a 33-count indictment including accusations of stalking and sex trafficking. His lawyer has indicated he may be willing to cooperate with federal authorities. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House, has said he will not take action against Gaetz unless charges are filed. The letter obtained by the Daily Beast was written by Greenberg as he sought help from Roger Stone, a close ally of Donald Trump, in an attempt to secure a pardon before the then president left office. “On more than one occasion,” Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old girl, “this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s first congressional district and myself. “From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the congressman.” The website also said it had obtained private messages between Greenberg and Stone. “If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” the website said Greenberg wrote. “I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone was quoted as replying. “I will know more in the next 24 hours. I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.” Stone was one of a number of allies and aides pardoned by Trump in December, over charges arising from the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow. Trump had already commuted Stone’s sentence to more than three years in jail. “I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” the Beast said Stone wrote to Greenberg in January. Stone denied asking for or receiving payment for pursuing a pardon but told the Beast he had told Greenberg to prepare a document explaining his prosecution. Gaetz did not directly comment on the Beast story, instead retweeting a conservative commentator who wrote: “Because we have a totally stupid media, this story has transformed Joel Greenberg into a temporarily credible source because, of all things, he wrote a letter to Roger Stone.”

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    The former Trump fixer Michael Cohen laughed at the current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans demand the Biden administration revoke federal grants from schools that include the 1619 project in their curriculum

    McConnell said the 1619 Project strives to "reorient" US history away from "intended purposes toward a politicized and divisive agenda."

  • Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

    What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy? Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant they said recently used a hand gesture that "very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters," Variety reports. The player, three-time champion Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, saying he was instead using his hand to indicate the number of games he won, as he did during each of his days on the show. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," Donohue wrote on Facebook. "People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are." Donohue added that he regrets "this terrible misunderstanding." But in the letter, the former players write that "regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle," and they criticize the Jeopardy! producers for not removing it. "Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air," the players write, adding they "hope to see changes made so that future mistakes of this magnitude never make it on air." The letter also criticizes Donohue for in a previous episode using a "term for the Roma that is considered a slur." This was just the latest instance of former Jeopardy! players signing a letter critical of the show's producers. In March, hundreds of former contestants blasted the show for booking Dr. Oz as a guest host, writing that he has pushed "harmful ideas onto the American public" and that inviting him on was a "slap in the face." More stories from theweek.comWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Bills rookie Spencer Brown celebrates being drafted by jumping through a table (video)

    Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.

  • Kate Middleton Apparently Has a "Ruthless Survival Streak" When Dealing With Royal Family and Courtiers

    Insiders say Kate is now emulating Queen Elizabeth — and even speaks just like her. 👑

  • Top Republicans Suggest Liz Cheney Could Be Removed from Leadership Role

    GOP leaders have suggested that Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wy.) could be ousted from her House leadership role within a month following her recent criticisms of the Republican party. Cheney, the third-ranking GOP lawmaker in the House and a vocal critic of former President Trump, told the New York Post last week that while she believes Republicans could take back the presidency in 2024, she thinks lawmakers who supported his effort to overturn the 2020 election results should be disqualified from running. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying,” said Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney. She also called a memo written by Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.) about how the GOP could retain working-class voters “neo-Marxist.” Banks, the leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House, told Axios that Cheney’s comments are “an unwelcome distraction” from the effort to beat the Democrats in the 2022 midterms. “That’s what we got out of Liz Cheney, which doesn’t help us remain focused on that single goal,” he told the outlet. “Her lack of focus on that, while being focused on other things, and proving her point, was an unwelcome distraction.” “The sort of sideline distractions at the GOP retreat will only serve to hold us back from being focused on that nearly unanimous goal we have as a conference,” Banks added. When asked if he believes Cheney will hold onto her leadership role in a month, Banks said, “I don’t know.” “That’s up to her,” he said. “I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning.” Meanwhile, Representative Steve Scalise (R., La.), the No. 2 Republican in the House, told Axios of Cheney, “This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still.” The Republicans’ comments came after House minority leader Kevin McCarthy similarly criticized Cheney earlier this week. “If you’re sitting here at a retreat that’s focused on policy, focused on the future of making American next-century, and you’re talking about something else, you’re not being productive,” McCarthy said. However, it remains to be seen if this latest round of criticism will stick to Cheney, who has drawn the ire of her Republican colleagues repeatedly since she voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment. Despite GOP infighting, Cheney received overwhelming support in a secret ballot the House GOP conference conducted in February. The conference voted 145–61 to keep Cheney in her leadership role.

  • George W. Bush says the Republican Party has a shot at future elections if it curbs its 'white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism'

    Former President George W. Bush said Republicans are "not going to win anything" if they only stand for exclusivity.

  • Newsmax settles a defamation lawsuit from a Dominion executive at the center of election conspiracy theories and issues an apology

    Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer went into hiding because of death threats following conspiracy theories that he rigged the election.

  • Trey Lance 'thankful and grateful' after Jimmy Garoppolo reached out after 49ers picked Lance

    Jimmy Garoppolo knew the 49ers were targeting a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.

  • An elderly couple, both with dementia, used Morse code to break out of a Tennessee assisted living facility

    The couple learned the code for the door by listening as staff members punched numbers into an electronic keypad.

  • Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Leland Vittert, Off Air Since Just After Covering Capitol Riots

    Vittert was notable in 2020 for pushing back against Trump’s false claims of voter fraud Fox News has “mutually and amicably parted ways” with reporter Leland Vittert, the network told TheWrap Friday. The network confirms what has been the de facto state of affairs for months; Vittert has not appeared on the network or posted from his Twitter account since January. “We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Leland Vittert,” a Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap. Vittert had been with Fox News since 2010, and Fox has declined to explain why he has left the network after a decade. But it’s notable that Vittert was one of the few Fox reporters who contested the Trump campaign’s lies about election fraud during the 2020 election, including an interview with Trump’s communications director Erin Perrine that descended into a shouting match. Earlier in 2020 Vittert was and his crew were surrounded by protesters at Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. in May, and then chased off. He also described being harassed by Trump supporters during one of this last appearances on Fox News in January.Mediaite first reported Vittert’s ouster from Fox News. More to come… Read original story Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Leland Vittert, Off Air Since Just After Covering Capitol Riots At TheWrap

  • TikTok user discovers bizarre ‘secret room’ after checking into hotel chain: ‘How long has this been going on?’

    A Best Western in Galena, Ill., is going viral on TikTok thanks to a strange hidden feature.

  • Most powerful man you've never heard of: Meet the boat-dwelling, gun-toting Democrat with the future of America in his hands

    The fate of Joe Biden’s massive spending plans, and the future of America, may be decided on an innocuous looking houseboat several miles away from the US Capitol. It belongs to Joe Manchin, the Democrat senator from West Virginia, who has emerged as the key vote needed to secure the passage through Congress of Mr Biden's multi-trillion dollar proposals. The Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding a casting vote. Republicans are unified in their opposition. So it all hangs on Mr Manchin, the most conservative Democrat senator. He is now widely referred to as "the second most powerful 'Joe' in Washington." Mr Manchin is known for his fiscal prudence, and he is having serious doubts. After hearing Mr Biden's speech to Congress on Wednesday, during which he took copious notes, he said: "It’s a lot of money. A LOT of money. That makes you very uncomfortable." Mr Manchin is an outlier in the Democratic Party, and in Washington. He dislikes the capital city so much that in his decade there he has refused to buy or rent a home.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sues Biden over Mt. Rushmore July 4 fireworks display

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Friday she's suing the Biden administration for denying the state permits to hold an Independence Day fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.Context: The National Parks Service denied the permits over tribal opposition to the celebration and potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and guests, citing the coronavirus pandemic and fire hazards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The governor, who is viewed as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, is demanding a federal court "expeditiously" issue a permit for the event to take place, according to Fox News."Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate America’s birthday and all that makes our country special," Noem said."After telling us they’d ‘circle back,’ the Biden administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show."Noem claims the Biden administration has "departed from longstanding precedent and reneged on this agreement without any meaningful explanation."The big picture: The Independence Day fireworks display held at the national memorial last year, which former President Trump attended, was the first to occur in a decade, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.The celebration generated protests from Native American activists, who believe it was a desecration of land stolen from Native American tribes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why Queen Elizabeth Told The Royal Family to "Leave" After Prince Philip's Funeral

    Mike Tindall revealed how Queen Elizabeth II is coping with Prince Philip's death, and shed light on how the royal family honored the Duke of Edinburgh.

  • Vegas hitting jackpot as pandemic-weary visitors crowd back

    To Mike Anger in Midland, Michigan, a $100 round-trip airline flight and $260 for five nights at a Las Vegas hotel made it too easy to say yes. Las Vegas has been almost elbow-to-elbow lately with pandemic-weary tourists looking for excitement and entertainment, after casinos rose from 35% to 50% occupancy March 15 under state health guidelines. Capacity limits in Las Vegas casinos drop again Saturday — allowing 80% occupancy — while person-to-person distancing goes from 6 feet (1.8 meters) to 3 feet (0.9 meters).

  • Column: The Tucker Carlson mystery: How does his show survive without major advertisers?

    Tucker Carlson's biggest advertisers have abandoned him. Does his show still benefit Fox News?