Watch Trump & Kushner get called out for corruption by Rep. Robert Garcia while we LAUGH

Democrats have long known that Donald Trump and his offspring used his position of power to line their own pockets. Now they have more proof, and California Representative Robert Garcia will not let anyone forget it.

In a video Garcia posted to social media, the out-gay politician speaks in front of the House, saying that Donald Trump and his family — especially the Kushners — have "participated in the largest presidential grift in history."

Garcia's criticism of the former president and his family stems from Jared Kushner accepting a $2 billion investment from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his private equity fund, Affinity Partners, six months after he resigned from his role in the White House in January 2021.

Why did Jared Kushner receive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia just months after leaving the White House? Because Donald Trump and his family participated in the largest presidential grift we've seen.



Suspicion has been raised that Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former senior advisor, received the vast sum as part of a quid pro quo.

Did we really think that vampiric hanger-on was doing anything other than trading favors for cash?

In his speech, Garcia said that the House Oversight Committee — which he is a part of — has written a report, "White House for Sale: How Princes, Prime Ministers, and Premiers Paid Off President Trump," which alleges that while in office Trump violated the foreign emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, Newsweek reports.

"We have records of 20 foreign governments funding millions through Trump properties and into Donald Trump's pockets while he was president, all in violation of the U.S. Constitution, and this is just the tip of the iceberg," Garcia said on the House floor while standing next to a blown up photo of the Kushners with the Crown Prince.

So many politicians dance around the topic of Trump's abundant crimes; it's satisfying to watch someone call them out in such plain language.

"We've only been able to access payments and illegal gifts from four Trump properties. Trump owns hundreds of properties and businesses, and despite the attempted coverups, we can still prove that Trump and Jared Kushner were making national security decisions while he and his family were getting bribes paid by the same foreign powers," the 42-year-old congressman continued.

If the speeches in the House of Representatives are this biting, we may have to start watching C–SPAN more often!

Then, Garcia closed by calling out the Trumps for what they are — the mafia disguised as politicians. "We've been raising the alarm on this issue over and over," he said. "The corruption is unacceptable, and we must hold the Trump crime family accountable."

We love to see queer people in politics speaking truth to power and refusing to back down!