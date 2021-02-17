Watch the Trump Plaza Hotel implode

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeva Lange
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Is this … healing?

On Wednesday morning, dozens braved 27 degree temperatures — or joined live-streams online — to watch the implosion of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The building was former President Donald Trump's last remaining of the four casinos he ran in the gambling destination; he opened it in 1984, but ultimately abandoned it in 2009 after a series of bankruptcies. At the time of its closure in 2014, Newsweek reports, it was the poorest performing casino in the city.

It took only seconds, and 3,000 pieces of dynamite, for the 34 stories to go up in a poof of dust. "For some people, it's like good riddance," one woman on vacation in Atlantic City told The New York Times. "It's like wiping all the memories, erasing everything with his name."

Indulge in some catharsis — or perhaps just watch because you like seeing yuge things go boom — below.

More stories from theweek.com
The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.
More Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault Trump
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

Latest Stories

  • Extreme winter storms aren’t inconsistent with global warming and will continue for decades, expert says

    The massive winter storm that buried much of the United States in snow this week is not inconsistent with climate change, a leading expert told Yahoo News.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip hospitalized after feeling unwell

    Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas a ‘failed state’ as 23 left dead from winter storm

    ‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership

  • Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • North Carolina braces for ice storm as crews prepare for more power outages

    Some areas that were without power after last weekend’s winter weather could be hit again.

  • Biden: only one president I haven't spoken to

    President Biden returned to the White House early Wednesday following a town hall in Milwaukee. Biden repeated that one there's only former president he hasn't spoken to since he returned to office. He wouldn't say if it was President Trump. (Feb. 17)