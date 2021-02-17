Watch the Trump Plaza Hotel implode

Is this … healing?

On Wednesday morning, dozens braved 27 degree temperatures — or joined live-streams online — to watch the implosion of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The building was former President Donald Trump's last remaining of the four casinos he ran in the gambling destination; he opened it in 1984, but ultimately abandoned it in 2009 after a series of bankruptcies. At the time of its closure in 2014, Newsweek reports, it was the poorest performing casino in the city.

that's jersey baby — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) February 17, 2021

It took only seconds, and 3,000 pieces of dynamite, for the 34 stories to go up in a poof of dust. "For some people, it's like good riddance," one woman on vacation in Atlantic City told The New York Times. "It's like wiping all the memories, erasing everything with his name."

Indulge in some catharsis — or perhaps just watch because you like seeing yuge things go boom — below.

WATCH: Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City is imploded pic.twitter.com/O8xAoKiYB2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 17, 2021

