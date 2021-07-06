What to Watch on Tuesday: SharkFest special looks at Myrtle Beach attacks

Brooke Cain
·1 min read

When Sharks Attack: Deep Dives (8 p.m., National Geographic) - One of tonight’s SharkFest offerings is an enhanced episode of “When Sharks Attack” called “4 Bites, 10 Minutes” that takes place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The episode focuses on events of June 14th, 2012, when in just 10 minutes, 4 shark attacks occurred on a small stretch of beach. The rare spike in attacks leaves experts searching for the truth. Note: this is an enhanced episode from SharkFest 2020. A new episode airs at 9 and looks at a rise in shark attacks in Florida.

The Latino Experience (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This is the first hour of a special three-hour presentation of nonfiction and fiction short films, exploring a broad collection of experiences, perspectives, and points of view to highlight the diversity of the Latino/a/x community and to illuminate the vibrancy of the United States and Puerto Rico.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

