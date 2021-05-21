Watch turtle’s failed ‘high dive’ into North Carolina pond. ‘This is agonizing.’

Mark Price
·2 min read

A stubborn North Carolina snapping turtle has become a hit on social media, after video shared on Twitter and Facebook revealed it got stuck while trying to be carefree and impulsive.

The video — recorded at the N.C. Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill — shows the turtle trying to “high dive” off a boardwalk into a muddy pond.

It’s something most creatures would do in a split second, but the lumbering turtle gets caught on something. It teeters on the edge, stretches its neck toward the water and even tries reaching out with its flippers.

This goes on for what feels like an eternity before gravity kicks in and the turtle flips over the edge, landing face first in the pond.

The 34-second video has been viewed thousands of times since being posted Wednesday, and has gotten thousands of reactions and comments. This includes a lot of jokes about the “embarrassing” outcome of turtles “doing something impulsive.”

“I totally identify with this turtle,” Lindsay Shore-Wright tweeted.

“Actual footage of me returning to socializing after 15 months,” Allison Portnow Lathrop wrote.

“This is agonizing to watch. Ugh. The suspense,” someone called Nednared posted.

The dive was filmed by garden employee Matt Daley in an area that depicts “open savannas and tangled pocosins characteristic of the southeastern coastal plain,” the garden says on its website.

“The turtle in the video is our resident snapping turtle, and she (?) has lived at the garden for a long time,” N.C. Botanical Garden spokeswoman Jennifer Peterson told McClatchy News.

“She is diving off the boardwalk that goes through our coastal plain habitat and over Turtle Pond (named for her). We think she is the only snapping turtle at the garden currently.”

Snapping turtles reach up to 80 pounds in captivity, can live more than 40 years, and will “snap and bite aggressively when handled,” according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

