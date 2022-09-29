Watch TV Reporter Save Nurse Trapped In Hurricane Ian Floodwaters

A TV news reporter was captured in a dramatic video Thursday carrying a nurse on his back through raging Florida floodwaters from her stranded car.

Tony Atkins, who works for Orlando NBC affiliate WESH 2, was covering Hurricane Ian when he spotted the woman, who was on her way to work, trapped inside her vehicle at an intersection and calling out for help as swirling waters neared her windows.

He managed to open the car door and carry the frightened woman to safety — all while holding her purse above the water to keep it dry.

Tom Durian of TMJ4 News in Milwaukee, where Atkins used to work, hailed the reporter’s “heroic efforts” on Twitter. Durian also included a clip that shows Atkins’ old newsroom applauding as it watches footage of the rescue.

Hats off to former @tmj4 News reporter @TonyAtkinsTV for his heroic efforts this morning near Orlando rescuing a nurse stranded in her car by flood waters. #TMJ4Today#HurricaneIan Courtesy: WESH-TV pic.twitter.com/rKm1JClQeb — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) September 29, 2022

After the incident, Atkins told WESH 2 that no rescue workers were on scene to save the woman. He said he looked for dangers like crocodiles and downed power lines before wading into the waist-high waters to carry her to safety.

“I just used caution, and I just decided to slowly make my way out there and just help her out,” he said.

On Twitter, Atkins shared a grateful text message from the woman’s daughter, who let him know that she had safely arrived at work. “We are so grateful for you,” the daughter wrote. “A true hero.”

Our woman from early this morning made it to work. Her job as a nurse hung in the balance, according to her daughter. I got this message from her daughter today! So glad things worked out. #NoCarNoProblempic.twitter.com/8yBHaGY8jI — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) September 29, 2022

In what may be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history, Ian hit the state Wednesday, leaving some 2.6 million people without power and destroying homes, businesses, bridges, cars and boats. The storm is likely to result in “substantial loss of life,” President Joe Biden said Thursday.

Wow! A shocking video shared on social media shows part of Flagler Pier washed away. https://t.co/mH7sgTvqPV#hurricaneian#floridapic.twitter.com/iVjsoo95HR — WESH 2 News (@WESH) September 29, 2022

