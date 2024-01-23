WATCH: U.S. military base struck by rogue wave

U.S. military members were swept off their feet by a rogue wave on Monday.

The rogue wave struck a military base on a remote Pacific island.

A video shows the terrifying moment that massive wave hit.

Those inside the building climbed on tables and clinging to anything they could hold on to.

But then moments later, a second wave rushes in, knocking out windows.

Officials said that despite the damage, they’re ready to rebuild.

Luckily no one suffered serious injuries.

However, a Pentagon study has warned that an increase in sea level will result in greater wave-driven runup and island flooding and threaten the fresh water supply as soon as 2035.

