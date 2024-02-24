Watch: UGA to provide update Friday evening on investigation of Laken Riley's death

A suspect is in custody related to the death of a 22-year-old nursing student found dead at the University of Georgia intramural fields on Thursday afternoon.

The student, Laken Hope Riley, had gone for a run, according to UGA, and when she didn't return at an expected time, friends called police. UGA police found her body, which had "visible injuries," around 1 p.m.

There is a press conference planned for Friday evening at 7 p.m. where officials will provide the latest information regarding the investigation.

