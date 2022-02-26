Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·2 min read
Russian tank
Russian tank ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian citizens in the city of Bakhmach stood in front of advancing Russian tanks on Saturday, according to video verified by CNN.

Per CNN, "[i]n the video, tanks can be seen driving on roads in Bakhmach, which is just over 110 miles northeast of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv."

The video shows a man climbing onto a Russian tank as it drives down a city street. The tank stops, and the man climbs down and briefly kneels in front of it before standing up and moving out of the way.

According to CNN's translation, a voice can be heard saying, "They are throwing their bicycles underneath the Russian tanks," though no one can be seen doing so on the video. The voice also describes people "throwing themselves under the wheels." As the video ends, someone can be seen climbing back onto the tank.

Ukraine's government has encouraged civilians to help defend their country, handing out assault rifles and urging citizens to assemble Molotov cocktails. The Russian Defense Ministry has condemned these actions, arguing that arming untrained civilians "will inevitably lead to accidents and casualties," per CNN.

The U.S. Defense Department believes that 50 percent of the approximately 200,000 troops Russia massed on Ukraine's border in the months leading up to the invasion are now fighting inside Ukraine, USA Today reported Saturday afternoon.

According to USA Today, Russian reconnaissance forces have entered Kyiv and engaged in street battles with Ukrainian troops, but the main force driving south from Belarus toward the capital city is still around 18 miles away.

Bakhmach is around 150 miles from Kyiv, and is located midway between the capital and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting of the war so far, according to CNBC.

You may also like

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia just took their darkest turn yet

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

Recommended Stories

  • Startups scramble in wake of Ukraine invasion

    As so many have said -- far more eloquently than me -- the invasion of Ukraine is a story that impacts all of us, whether we’re on the ground there or not. My brilliant colleagues put together a story on how the tech industry is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; I urge you to read it. What I’m hearing from sources is that startup founders are mainly offering financial assistance to employees who are in Ukraine or neighboring countries.

  • Ukraine Mounts Effort to Surveil Russian Politicians’ Crypto Wallets

    Ukraine is trying to get ahead of crypto-savvy Russian politicians who might turn to digital currencies trying to escape growing efforts to financially isolate the Kremlin and its allies. On Saturday, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov called for information on crypto wallets held by Russian and Belorussian politicians. Artem Afian, a Ukrainian lawyer who Fedorov said was gathering addresses, told CoinDesk that the minister’s goal is to “stop Russian politicians from using crypto and avoiding sanctions.”

  • How the supply chain crisis ends

    The "everything shortage," born of the COVID calamity, likely will require another huge disruption before we get back to normal.Why it matters: Product shortages, delays and corresponding price spikes have become a fact of life in America since the pandemic started. To end it, either demand has to go down — which could be rough — or supply has to go up, which means we'd have to wait it out.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The complexity of the crisis mea

  • Rare black rhinos to be kept at new Bristol Zoo

    The rare animals are part of plans to increase the number of species in need of conservation.

  • UK to send more arms to Ukrainian military as Russian invasion reaches Kyiv

    Britain has already sent 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to the Ukrainian army.

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Russian government website outages

    Some official Russian government websites are down following alleged cyberattacks from Anonymous.

  • Ukrainian man run over in car by Russian tank rolling into northern Kyiv

    A Russian tank appears to have run over a civilian in a car, according to a video circulating on social media.

  • Ukrainian Film Academy Calls for Global Film Industry to Boycott Russian Films

    Leaders in the Ukrainian film industry say that including Russian films in top global festivals "boosts the loyalty of Russian culture — the culture of the aggressor state."

  • MTG Claims She Doesn’t Know White Nationalist—Despite Picture of Them Together

    TwitterRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended her appearance Saturday at a white nationalist rally Friday night, CBS News reports. Greene appeared as a surprise guest at Friday’s America First Political Action Conference at the Orlando World Center Marriott, the white nationalist rival to the Conservative Political Action Conference. She followed that up with her own panel at CPAC Saturday morning, “They Can’t Shut Us Up!” When confronted by CBS’ Robert Costa Saturday about her appearance,

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Ukraine holds Kyiv, Germany sends military aid

    Germany also said it was considering a "targeted" approach to disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT banking system as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts agreed Friday to send thousands of troops, backed by air and naval support, to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade. Speaking after chairing a NATO summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation organization will send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance’s eastern flank. It’s the first time the force has been used to defend NATO allies.

  • EU Close to Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT Over Ukraine Invasion

    The European Union is drawing closer to a decision on expelling or restricting Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), the messaging network underpinning global financial transactions, as more member nations came out in support of the move. In blocking Russia from SWIFT, the European Union would block Russian institutions from conducting any interbank transactions with non-Russian entities, effectively cutting it off from the global financial system. The move came days after Russian military forces launched attacks on various cities and military bases in Ukraine, including in the nation’s capitol Kiev.

  • The future of the supply chain depends on better tracking

    Advances in technology will make the global supply chain run more smoothly in the future, especially when it comes to information sharing, experts tell Axios.Yes, but: The new tech won't solve the kinds of big problems that got us into our current mess.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: These days, if you buy something online, you can usually track your package's journey to your house. That's not how the overall supply chain works, though. I

  • Boris Johnson news - live: UK intelligence says Russian assault has slowed, as PM to boost Ukraine arms supply

    Ukraine resistance and ‘logisitical difficulties’ keeping Russians back, says MoD

  • Dominik Hasek calls Alex Ovechkin a 'chicken (expletive),' wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to "immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian reporter sees footage of destroyed flat on live TV: ‘This building is my home’

    'This actual building is my home.'

  • Ukraine military says it repels Russian troops' attack on Kyiv base

    Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight.

  • Biden to sanction Putin and Russian foreign minister

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that President Biden will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the&nbsp; Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian space chief threatens International Space Station over sanctions

    Russia's space agency chief said that the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over Russia's invasion into Ukraine could potentially destroy cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS). After President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail high-tech imports, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted that the ISS's current...

  • Official Kremlin website down amid war in Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru, was down on Saturday, following reports of denial of service (DDoS) attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites. Last week, Britain and the United States said Russian military hackers were behind a spate of DDoS attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline before the Russian invasion. Saturday's outage of the Kremlin website comes amid increasingly insistent online calls to arms from members of the hacktivist community, including from Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago.