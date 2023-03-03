Watch the verdict: Alex Murdaugh guilty on two counts of murder in shootings of wife, son

After nearly a month of hearing witness and expert testimony, the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double Murdaugh trial has found the disbarred South Carolina attorney guilty in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

A tense atmosphere engulfed the courtroom as Murdaugh and his defense team listened as the guilty verdict was read aloud, each charge, one-by-one.

The jury deliberated for three hours after Thursday's closing arguments.

Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh's sentencing will be deferred to Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Murdaugh faced the first of many charges against him starting Jan. 23 in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. These two deaths were the catalyst to the ruins of the Murdaugh dynasty and the unfolding of a much larger story.

What charges does Alex Murdaugh still face?

As the news of the mother and son's deaths began to be known on June 8, 2021, no one knew it would lead to multiple indictments of Alex Murdaugh and more than 100 charges and a tale that had media and true crime buffs wondering, what's next? And even with the verdict that question remains.

Murdaugh still has 100 other charges ranging from tax evasion to drug possession, still to come even though the double homicide charges have been dealt with.

Altogether, through 19 state indictments containing charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77 and the State of South Carolina of $486,819, stated a release from the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

