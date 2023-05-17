Watch video: DUI arrest leads to Meridian police officer punching suspect repeatedly

In a less- than-30-second video, an unidentified Meridian police officer was captured punching a man in the face, while he was prone on the ground, at least half-a-dozen times.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by a Boise-based Black Lives Matter group, showed the officer repeatedly beating 31-year-old Colt James Seward as he was being detained and then subsequently arrested by the Meridian Police Department on Tuesday evening.

In a news release, police confirmed Seward was arrested and said they take use-of-force incidents “very seriously” and plan to conduct a review — which police said is a typical process.

The Boise resident, whose right eye was swollen shut, appeared to have blood on his face in a mugshot posted on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website. Seward also had several lacerations on his forehead. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, according to police, and booked into the Ada County Jail.

“While the video on social media only captures part of the use of force, we are asking for the public’s patience while we conduct our internal review of this incident,” the news release said.

Meridian spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith told the Idaho Statesman by phone that neither of the officers involved in Seward’s arrest were placed on leave or given administrative duties. Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

A mugshot of 31-year-old Colt James Seward. A video posted on Twitter showed an unidentified Meridian police officer repeatedly punching Seward in the head.

Police: Officer struck man ‘multiple times in the face’

The Meridian Police Department, in the news release, said a member of the public contacted them Tuesday about a driver “passed out in traffic” near the intersection of North Ten Mile Road and West Ustick Road in Meridian. During a hearing Wednesday, Ada County Prosecutor Deputy Liam Stokes said police found Seward “passed out behind the wheel with the engine on and running. Stokes didn’t mention the officer’s use of force.

Stokes said Seward was arrested after he failed a sobriety test. Once Seward was in the back of the police car, Stokes alleged that Seward “slipped his handcuffs” off and resisted arrest.

Story continues

The video begins later, after police were attempting to detain Seward again at a gas station across the street. The footage showed a police car parked behind a black vehicle on the road, while another police car was parked at a gas station — where the two officers were arresting Seward.

In the news release, the Meridian police said the initial officer on the scene called for backup to help him place Seward in handcuffs. When one of the officers released Seward’s right hand from the cuffs to re-handcuff him, police said Seward attempted to pull away. Police then alleged Seward struck the officer with his elbow, which was also not shown on the video.

The 25-second video, which was taken from someone’s car and zooms in on two Meridian officers, starts after a second officer arrives at the scene. In the video, an officer was holding onto Seward from the back when they roll over and land on the ground.

The other officer then helped detain Seward while the officer, who forced Seward to the ground, punched Seward in the head three times and then placed his knee on Seward’s body while he was lying on the ground.

The officers then attempted to handcuff Seward, who was laying on his side, according to the video. The officer still on top of Seward then punched him again three times, and he fell flat onto his stomach. In the news release, police said they forced Seward to the ground, and one of the officers “struck Seward multiple times in the face.”

Seward was arrested on several charges, including two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers and assault or battery upon certain personnel, online court records showed.

Authorities said they located a .40 caliber handgun — which police said he was prohibited from having because of a previous conviction — in Seward’s vehicle, but Galbreaith told the Statesman that Seward did not use the firearm.

Stokes, during the hearing, asked the judge to set Seward’s bond at $150,000 because he said the prosecutor’s office had “significant concerns” regarding community safety. He added that Seward has failed to appear for court dates before and said it was “an indicator that he will continue to abscond from court.”

Scott Brown, an Ada County public defender, asked the judge to set Seward’s bond at $50,000 and said Seward had no violent convictions. Seward plans to hire a private attorney.

Fourth District Magistrate Judge Regan Jameson instead set Seward’s bond at $75,000.

Reporter Sally Krutzig contributed.