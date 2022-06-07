Watch the video of fatal shooting by State Highway Patrol trooper in Chatham County

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·1 min read

The N.C. Department of Public Safety released video footage Tuesday showing the events that led to a law enforcement officer fatally shooting a 21-year-old man who was armed.

Mark Anthony Diaz, of Staley in Randolph County, died after being shot once by State Highway Patrol trooper Rodney N. Cook on May 30.

Dashboard camera video shows Cook, a 16-year veteran stationed in Chatham County, stopping a white Ford pickup truck on a residential street in Siler City on the afternoon of Memorial Day.

Edited and unedited footage is available to the public at this link. It was uploaded as an unlisted video on YouTube by the Department of Public Safety.

The traffic stop followed the trooper noticing a seatbelt violation while driving on U.S. 64, according to the footage.

Diaz was shot once by Cook after brandishing a firearm after he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Dialogue in the video shows the trooper suspected that marijuana was in the truck and that Diaz failed to provide his license when asked.

The footage shows the driver stepping out the pickup truck with a gun in his left hand and facing Cook before being shot and falling backward with the weapon still in his hand.

