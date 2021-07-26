Watch this video filmed from inside a Tesla as it wades through flood waters almost up to its windshield

Watch this video filmed from inside a Tesla as it wades through flood waters almost up to its windshield
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Kay
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
china flood
Tourists take pictures near a pavilion flooded by the swollen Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province. Reuters/China Daily

  • Multiple videos of Teslas driving through flood zones in China have gone viral on social media.

  • In 2016, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that some Tesla models can function as a sort of "boat."

  • It is not advised to drive cars through flood zones. The floods in China have already claimed dozens of lives.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Drivers are taking to social media to post videos of Teslas making their way through flooded streets in China.

One video on Twitter shows a Tesla powering through a flood zone that appears to have left other cars stranded. In the video, which has been widely circulated online, the murky flood water laps at the car's windshield.

The Twitter user said the video was taken from a flooded highway in China. Other videos that were posted on social media were recorded in Henan, a Chinese province that has been inundated with historic rainfall that has killed dozens of people.

It is extremely dangerous for drivers to take cars through flooded zones, as the vehicles could become stranded or severely damaged. Most car insurance also does not cover driving through flooded areas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed in 2016 that the Model S can function as a sort of "boat" after a Tesla owner drove the model through a flooded tunnel in Kazakhstan.

Driving in flooded zones can severely damage a car's engine, whether it's electric or gas-powered, as the vehicle's undercarriage is not designed to sustain prolonged periods of submersion in water. Though, Musk said on Twitter that the Model S has a sealed battery and drive units and does not require an oxygen supply like most combustion engines to keep the car running.

While the vehicles in the videos are the Model 3, customers speculated they could be equipped with the same technology as the Model S, calling it "boat mode." Tesla's Chinese factory has also reportedly established a special testing area in Shanghai that simulates floods for Model 3 and Model Y Teslas. A YouTube video from 2019 appears to show workers testing the Chinese version of the Model 3 in flood conditions.

Another flood video has over 1.4 million views. Several videos of the Teslas in action in flood zones were posted and reposted across Twitter. Of the at least seven different videos posted online, none of the Teslas appear to be stalling in the water.

The Austin Tesla Club also posted another video of a car driving in flood zones up to its hood.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GM and Honda just made it harder to sell a leased car to another brand

    General Motors and Honda have tightened the screw on lease returns to ensure their franchised dealers have an adequate supply of used cars to sell in a period marked by shortages and skyrocketing prices. Both firms made it significantly more difficult for someone leasing a car to return it to a dealership that represents another brand. Industry trade journal Automotive News reported General Motors took the first step when it instructed its Financial arm to stop working with non-brand dealerships.

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • 'The Flash': Ben Affleck's Batman Gets a Batcycle and a New Suit

    Set photos from the production of "The Flash" movie in London has seemingly revealed a first look at Ben Affleck's Batman (or at least his stunt double) which features a serious upgrade to the Batsuit along with a Batcycle. Check out the set photos. Nova imagem do Batman do Ben Affleck no set de The Flash. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/nFW7az2ShS— DC Brasil (@_DCCBRASIL) July 26, 2021 Possible first look at Ben Affleck’s Batman! #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/3UTo3R7ZJl— The Flash Film New

  • A top-secret, abandoned Soviet submarine base that was hidden from the public for decades is now a museum. Take a look inside.

    The Balaklava naval base, used by the USSR, was built to withstand a nuclear bomb.

  • Court orders US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop 'with his face'

    A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered a man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 to unlock his laptop "with his face" after prosecutors argued that the laptop likely contains video footage that would incriminate him in the attempted insurrection. Guy Reffitt was arrested in late January, three weeks after he participated in the riot, and has been in jail since. Prosecutors said forensic evidence suggested that the laptop contained gigabytes of footage from Reffitt's helmet-worn camera that he allegedly used to record some of the riot.

  • NC doctor sought 2 hours of sex a month with nurse in blackmail plot, lawsuit says

    A surgeon in North Wilkesboro used sophisticated devices to record a nurse’s confidential calls, which he threatened to release unless she agreed to have sex, a lawsuit claims.

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Today. There’s Almost Too Much to Watch.

    Tesla second-quarter earnings will be very complicated. Figuring out if the stock will go up or down, however, shouldn't be.

  • Tom Hanks Is Auctioning Off His Tricked-Out Land Cruiser Next Month

    The lean, green machine is emblazoned with the actor's signature.

  • Teslas keep getting more expensive - here's how much each model will set you back

    A Model S will run you $15,000 more than it did in late 2020. Tesla has also hiked prices of the Model 3 and Model Y by thousands this year.

  • For two years now, Elon Musk has cited one reason for the delay in Tesla’s India launch

    On July 24, Elon Musk—once again—suggested that Tesla wants to launch its cars in India but is holding back because of the country's import duties, which are "highest in the world by far for any large country."

  • Prince’s posthumous release Welcome 2 America is fantastic. So why did he leave it in the vault?

    After Prince left his longtime label Warner Bros. in 1996, he spent roughly the next 15 years recording a string of overstuffed albums, often with confusing titles and garish covers, released via sometimes quirky distribution methods that assured they faded into oblivion almost as soon as they arrived. The latest Prince vault discovery, Welcome 2 America, comes from the end of that run, recorded in 2010, just before he shifted his attention away from putting out records and focused more on his l

  • California to require vaccine or testing for state workers

    California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly, tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections in the nation’s most populous state, mostly among the unvaccinated. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors. Infections and hospitalizations are rising, with the highly contagious delta variant now making up an estimated 80% of cases in California, though the growing numbers are still far below where they were during the winter peak.

  • Incredibly Skilled Breath Of The Wild Player Makes Our Links Look Like Chumps

    There are people who are good at fighting in The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, and then there’s Japanese player Peco, whose skill transforms brutal battles into expertly-choreographed ballets of creative violence, making his foes look like fools in the process.

  • Rapper T.I defends DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud festival amidst backlash

    This past weekend during a performance at the Rolling Loud Festival held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, rapper […] The post Rapper T.I defends DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud festival amidst backlash appeared first on TheGrio.

  • How Trump's missed opportunity handed infrastructure to Biden

    Ten Republican senators at this writing support a bipartisan infrastructure outline. So does a like number of Democrats, including the party’s two main centrists, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. That means if recalcitrant liberals can be kept in line, no sure bet, there are potentially enough votes for a resulting bill to overcome a filibuster.

  • Jay Litherland becomes first Asian American winner at Tokyo Olympics

    Swimmer Jay Litherland is the first Asian American athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Score: Litherland, who is Japanese American, won silver in the men’s 400-meter individual medley on Sunday. Litherland went from sixth to second in the final 100 meters.

  • 750-Horsepower 1969 Boss HEMI Fastback Mustang Is Shockingly Unique

    AutotopiaLA is known for hunting down some of the most unique cars out there, but YouTube host Shawn Davis might have out-done himself this time.

  • Volkswagen ID.Buzz to get a trio of variants for Europe and U.S.

    Automotive News Europe reports that Volkswagen is planning three initial versions of the ID.Buzz van. Two of them are designed for Europe, the first being a "ride-pooling" version, the second a cargo van. A few years after launch, this Euro-focused cargo version is expected to be the VW Group's first Level 4 autonomous vehicle on sale.

  • Bezos offers billions in incentives for NASA's lunar lander contract

    Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, is offering to knock up to $2 billion off the cost of developing a lunar lander and to self-fund a pathfinder mission in exchange for a NASA contract. The specific contract in question relates to developing a lunar lander for the Human Landing System program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo days. NASA announced in April 2020 that Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics were chosen for the initial phase of the contract, and it was thought that the competition would likely be whittled down to two final companies to build lunar landers.

  • 2022 Bentley Bentayga gets the world's largest production carbon wheels

    Carbon fiber wheels are becoming a hot commodity when it comes to sports cars, and for obvious reasons: They're light and strong. Now the technology is coming to SUVs, as the Bentley Bentayga will soon get the option of the woven and molded wheels. The wheels available will measure 22 inches in diameter, which Bentley says makes them the largest carbon fiber wheels in production.