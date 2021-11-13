WATCH VIDEO: Journalist arrested in Bay County in violation of 1st Amendment, lawyer says

BAY COUNTY — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an independent photo journalist on Tuesday in violation of his First Amendment, constitutional rights, the journalist's attorney says.

Jason Gutterman was arrested outside the UPS Customer Center at 3205 Minnesota Ave., across the street from Mosley High School. A Bay County court threw the case out on Friday, however, after the judge ruled the arrest unconstitutional, said Kevin Alvarez, a Tallahassee-based attorney who represented Gutterman after the incident.

“It was not even close to being constitutional,” Alvarez said.

Jason Gutterman being arrested by Bay County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday.

Bay County: Free food in a box? Bay County gets on board with growing worldwide project for the needy

More: Give Grandma a break: Where to get Thanksgiving meal carryouts in the Panama City area

An attempt to get a comment from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was unsuccessful by deadline of this article.

The entire incident was captured on video by Gutterman and his 17-year-old son, who was also arrested, but never booked at the jail or charged with a crime. The video was posted to Gutterman’s YouTube channel, Amagansett Press, on Saturday. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the video had garnered more than 93,000 views.

The channel has more than 304,000 subscribers and has multiple videos with hundreds of thousands of views, all in different states, where Gutterman challenges authorities to see if First Amendment rights there will be upheld.

“We’re gonna pay a little visit on these folks here and find out if they honor and respect our right to take video and photographs in public and from publicly accessible areas of public places,” Gutterman said at the start of his video.

In the video, Gutterman is standing on a public sidewalk, recording video of the UPS building. Under the First Amendment, in general any member of the public can record video or shoot photographs of property or people as long as they do so on public property.

At one point in the video, a deputy approaches Gutterman and asks what he’s doing — noting that he’d received a complaint about a man at the building with a video camera. Gutterman declines to tell the deputy what he's doing, at which point he then calls his superior officer for backup.

Story continues

The superior officer, who identifies himself in the video as Sgt. Ralph Grainger, then questions Gutterman as to why he is at the site filming. Grainger then tells Gutterman that he is in violation of a Florida statute that prevents anyone from being within 500 feet of a school without a legitimate purpose — in this case being Mosley High School across the street.

However the statute cited, Florida statute 810.0975, was declared unconstitutionally vague in 2008 by the U.S. District Court of Florida. In that case, Gray v. Kohl, the court permanently enjoined the state of Florida and its officers from enforcing the statute.

“The court agreed with me about the statute,” Alvarez said. “It took me about two seconds to look it up … it wasn’t exactly rocket science.”

Later in the video, after Gutterman repeatedly disputes the statute, Grainger arrests him and also orders that Gutterman’s son be handcuffed.

Alvarez said Gutterman spent two days in jail before the court released him and dismissed the charges on Friday.

“The thing is, even if the statute wasn’t unconstitutional, he had a legitimate purpose for being there … he was there for journalistic activities,” Alvarez said.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County Florida sheriff's deputies arrest journalist Jason Gutterman