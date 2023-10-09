WATCH: Video shows Arlington police shoot gunman accused of opening fire at car dealership

The Arlington Police Department on Monday released portions of the dashboard-camera and body-camera video from the Sept. 28 shooting during which officers wounded a former car dealership employee accused of opening fire at the business.

The suspect, 25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy, who was armed with a rifle, pulled into the parking lot of Vandergriff Honda, in the 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, at 6:24 p.m., according to a timeline released by police.

Detectives learned that Al-Mutairy had recently been fired from the dealership.

Minutes after he arrived, he got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the lobby of the dealership, which was full of employees and customers, police said. As the employees and customers tried to escape from the building, Al-Mutairy briefly entered the dealership and a service bay before returning to the parking lot near his vehicle, police said.

Police were dispatched at 6:31 p.m. The first officers arrived on scene about 6:36 p.m. They immediately found Al-Mutairy in the parking lot holding the rifle “in a low ready position,” police said at a news conference Monday. The officers “took strategic cover” and three of them fired their service weapons, shooting Al-Mutairy. The gunman was down and the scene was secure by 6:38 p.m., police said.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe Al-Mutairy pointed the rifle in the direction of the responding officers.

>> BREAKING NEWS <<

Today's other top stories in Fort Worth:

• 12-year-old convicted of murder in shooting of Sonic employee

• Man's death in police custody at La Gran Plaza ruled homicide

• $360 million lottery jackpot largest ever won by Texas player

Get free alerts when news breaks.

Al-Mutairy was taken to a hospital, where he continues to receive medical treatment and remains listed in critical condition. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of deadly conduct.

No officers were injured and no employees or customers at the dealership were injured.

“I truly believe this incident could have ended much differently and more tragically than it did,” Police Chief Al Jones said. “I’m extremely relieved it did not. I’m also incredibly grateful that no officers or innocent bystanders were injured.”

Criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.