WATCH: Video shows driver take off from state trooper, hide behind dumpster in Miami Twp.

Newly released body camera footage captures the moment a 19-year-old driver took off from state troopers early Friday morning.

Video shows a state trooper making a stop on a car around 3:30 a.m. after it was seen driving south in the northbound lanes of on State Route 741, near Mall Ring Road in Miami Township.

The trooper approaches the driver’s side window and asks the man for his license.

The man tells the trooper that he does not have his license on him.

The trooper asks the man to step out of his car when the man slowly puts his window up and then takes off.

The driver was later identified by Ohio State Highway Patrol as 19-year-old Antoine Dorsey.

The trooper chased after the car as it went down Kingsridge Drive. It then turned onto Lyons Road and then to Mall Ring Road near the Dayton Mall parking lot.

Dorsey blew a tire when he went to turn into the parking lot, allowing the trooper to catch up with him.

“Show me your hands!” the trooper repeats as the driver gets out of the car.

Another chase ensues as Dorsey runs toward a mall parking lot.

Miami Twp. officers were called in to help search for Dorsey.

Dorsey was found behind a dumpster and taken into custody.

Once in custody, the trooper asks Dorsey why he ran.

“I ain’t mean to run I just got scared that was all,” Dorsey said.

He was arrested and booked n the Montgomery County Jail. He’s since been released, according to online jail records.



