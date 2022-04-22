WATCH: Video shows driver of Porsche crash on I-4 while street racing during rush hour, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol released video of a wild crash that happened in the middle of rush hour traffic on Interstate 4.

WATCH: End of Reedy Creek: Disney won’t pay more taxes, but you will

Troopers said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-4 between Altamonte and Maitland.

Dashcam video shows a person driving a Porsche lose control and spin several times before crashing into the center barrier wall.

Witnesses told investigators they believe the a person driving the Porsche was racing a white sedan before the crash.

READ: 9 things to do this weekend: Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival, Melbourne Art Festival and more

Troopers said the person driving the Porsche fled the scene without reporting the crash.

A witness followed the Porsche to a RaceTrac gas station on Lee Road, where the driver abandoned the car, troopers said.

WATCH: Dancing dogs: Orlando Ballet auditions pups for role in ‘The Great Gatsby’

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the owner of the Porsche has not reached out to FHP.

Troopers said the Porsche is registered in Ohio, and the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.