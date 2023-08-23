WATCH: Video shows LMPD rescuing woman who was chained to a floor in Louisville

Ray Padilla, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read
0

New body camera footage released by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows the moment when a woman was found chained to the floor of a house in a Park Hill neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the two-story house in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue on Aug. 16 around 7 p.m. after a call came in from neighbors reporting a woman screaming for help.

LMPD officers found the first floor of the house was completely barricaded and all the doors were screwed shut, according to reports. Ladders were reportedly required to gain access to the second floor of the home, where Wilson was found chained to the floor by a metal dog collar.

The video shows officers were able to release Wilson after finding a hatchet in the home.

Why was Jonna Wilson chained to the floor?

Moises May was arraigned in Jefferson County District Court Sunday and charged with several felony and misdemeanor crimes, including kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening and harassment, court documents show.

May pleaded not guilty.

According to an arrest citation, May and Wilson were arguing when May allegedly grabbed Wilson and held her down on a bathroom floor "while he used a machete to cut off a majority of her hair." May then "slapped the victim around" before she was able to leave, records show.

After May allegedly threatened to kill Wilson multiple times for coming home after she left, he tied the chain around her neck and bolted her to the floor. He then reportedly took her phone so she could not call for help.

Wilson was later able to break open a window and scream for help, prompting bystanders to call the police, the citation said.

Reporter Rae Johnson contributed. Ray Padilla is the digital producer for the Courier-Journal. He can be reached at rapadilla@gannett.com or on Twitter @Ray_Padilla_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville woman chained to floor: LMPD body cam footage of rescue

Recommended Stories

  • 'No more broken treasures': This genius gel keeps fragile items from toppling over

    If you have pets and/or kids, it's an absolute must-have.

  • Netflix’s cloud gaming service faces a tough road

    Netflix is jumping into the cloud gaming space. But it might be harder than the company anticipates.

  • Cops wrote 135 tickets during Monterey Car Week — including for doing 94 in a 35

    Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.

  • University of California BCI study enables paralyzed woman to 'speak' through a digital avatar

    A stroke-paralyzed patient has regained the ability to speak thanks to a BCI implant, albeit she now talks through a digital avatar.

  • Report: Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, drug charges

    The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.

  • Taylor Swift look-alike slammed by Swifties for 'social experiment,' calling fans 'possessive': '[She] is literally the problem'

    Over the weekend, Ashley Leechin, who has built her platform on looking like Taylor Swift, pretended to actually be the singer while out in LA.

  • Apptronik’s Apollo is the latest humanoid robot to beat Tesla to market

    Apptronik unveiled a new workforce robot today. Named Apollo, the machine is designed to “work in environments designed for, and directly alongside, humans.” The android is initially intended to move and carry cases and totes in logistics and manufacturing settings. But the Austin-based Apptronik sees Apollo expanding into “construction, oil and gas, electronics production, retail, home delivery, elder care” and more. Apollo follows Xiaomi’s reveal of the CyberOne robot last year, which looked remarkably similar to the still-unreleased Tesla Bot.

  • Spotify introduces new podcaster tools, including customized pages, analytics, and other controls

    Following Apple's announcement of podcast creator tools for subscriptions on Monday, Spotify today also introduced its own latest developments in terms of features aimed at podcasters. Included among the changes are customization tools for podcast show pages, new impression analytics, tools to edit podcast previews, an expansion of automated ads, and a new Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard for Megaphone enterprise publishers. Plus, Spotify is making some small changes to its app to improve podcast discovery by consumers using its streaming app.

  • Ex-OpenSea employee receives prison sentence for NFT insider trading

    A former OpenSea employee has been sentenced to three months in prison over an NFT insider trading scheme. Nathanial Chastain used "confidential information about which NFTs were going to be featured on OpenSea’s homepage for his personal financial gain."

  • Audi R8 Quattro Final Drive: A fast farewell to an overlooked supercar

    The 2023 Audi R8 is the final model year of the mid-engine German supercar, and it marks the end of an era for the car and the brand.

  • This Samsung Galaxy phone packs a killer camera — and it's almost 40% off, today only

    You have a few more hours to snap up this incredibly powerful, incredibly beautiful gizmo for an unreal $500 off.

  • Automakers now have to comply with MA's Right to Repair law

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday automakers can comply with a Massachusetts Right to Repair law, reversing a previous directive to ignore the state legislation. Massachusetts's Right to Repair law was a ballot initiative that passed overwhelmingly in 2020. The law requires auto manufacturers that sell cars in the state to equip vehicles with a standardized open data platform so that owners and independent mechanics can access telematics data for repairs, maintenance and diagnostics.

  • The best ereaders for 2023

    We tested ereaders from Kobo, Amazon, Boox and more to see which one is the best overall, along with a budget pick and the best one with page-turn buttons.

  • Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg talks future of Tumblr, with algorithmic choice, AI enhancements and more

    Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.

  • Snap confirms EU users will soon be able to opt out of content 'personalization'

    Snap has become the latest mainstream social media firm to trail incoming changes in Europe that include the ability for users of its messaging app to switch off tracking-based content personalization. The measures come ahead of a major digital regulation compliance deadline Friday. The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) requires larger platforms let users opt out of content recommender systems based on profiling their own activity on the platform, in addition to a number of algorithmic transparency and accountability measures which are applied to so-called VLOPs (very large online platforms) and VLOSE (very large online search engines).

  • Most fish oil supplements make unsupported heart health claims, finds new study. Here's why experts say most people can skip them.

    A new study finds that many fish oil supplements make broad health claims that aren't backed up.

  • Father of Titans CB Caleb Farley dies in house explosion

    Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.

  • Speed limits don't matter

    Back in July, AAA released the findings of a multi-year study it conducted of several speed limit update projects across the United States. The study included cases where speed limits were both raised and lowered, and touched virtually all road types. You can read my summary and find a link to AAA's discussion in the link above, but the salient points are these: While crash frequency and severity did correlate with higher speeds, the most statistically reliable trends that emerged had nothing to do with property damage or personal injury.

  • Qatar fund invests $1 billion in Ambani's Reliance Retail at $100 billion valuation

    Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is investing $1 billion in Reliance Retail as India's largest retail chain looks to expand its operations and enter new categories. The Qatar Investment Authority's check will secure it a 0.99% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, valuing the Indian company at $100 billion. Reliance Retail -- which operates 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, selling everything from electronics to fashion and pharma -- was last valued at $62.4 billion in 2020, when it raised over $6 billion from investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and private equity giant KKR.

  • The best SSDs for the PS5

    Here’s a list of the best SSDs for your PlayStation 5, as tested by Engadget editors.