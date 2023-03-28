WATCH: Video shows man robbing 74-year-old woman in Coconut Grove. Have you seen him?

Miami detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was seen on video knocking a 74-year-old woman to the ground before stealing her purse Monday in Coconut Grove.

Officers hurried to the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hibiscus Street at around 7 a.m. in response to a 911 call about a robbery, Miami Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

There the woman told them she was shoved from behind by a man riding a bicycle, causing her to fall to the pavement near Elizabeth Virrick Park, which is at 3255 Plaza St. While still on the ground, the thief struggled to snatch her purse, which was dangling across her body. He then grabbed it, got back on his dark-colored bicycle, and fled west on Oak Avenue.

Video from a nearby security camera shows the man riding a bike east on Oak Avenue as the woman was walking west passing Hibiscus Street. Within seconds, police said, the thief catches up with the victim and robs her.

The woman had minor injuries to her right arm and was taken to Coral Gables Hospital.

The robber is approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and possibly in his 30s, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hat, red underwear, gray pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the strong-arm robbery is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Those that wish to remain anonymous contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers by dialing at 305-471- TIPS (8477), or visiting crimestoppersmiami.com.