WATCH: Video shows Mass. man allegedly trying to open cabin door, stab attendant on Boston flight

A Leominster man faces federal charges after making threats, allegedly attacking a flight attendant and trying to open an emergency door on a United Airlines flight heading to Boston. Investigators say he tried to stab the attendant with a broken metal spoon.

One of the passengers on board took video where you can hear the man making threats. This flight was just 45 minutes from landing at Logan when the scary moments on board happened.

“Tell them to bring SWAT because they’re going to have to shoot me down today,” 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres is heard saying on cellphone video. “Where are they diverting us? Wherever it is there’s going to be a blood bath everywhere.”

Investigators say Torres made threats while on board a United Airlines flight from LA to Boston on Sunday. On the cell phone video, Torres starts threatening to kill the men on the plane. Then he storms down the plane, holding a broken spoon, and then, according to court documents, stabbed a flight attendant three times in the neck area. Several passengers helped the flight crew hold him down until the plane landed and he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Torres told investigators that he went into the bathroom on the plane and broke a metal spoon in half to make a weapon. Attendants also noticed one of the cabin doors had been tampered with. Police say the suspect stated he got the idea to open the emergency exit door and jump out of the plane allegedly admitting that if he opened the door he knew many people would die.

United Airlines released a statement reading in part, “The flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement. No serious injuries were reported. We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying pending an investigation.”

United also thanked the quick actions of its flight attendants and passengers. Torres faces federal charges and will be back in a courtroom on Thursday. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

