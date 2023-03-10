WATCH: Video shows moments after Dayton police cruiser hits man

New video from the Dayton Police Department shows the moments after a cruiser hit a man last week.

Police previously told News Center 7 an officer was doing a routine patrol and was turning on to S. Smithville Road when a cruiser struck the person.

Cruiser cam video shows officers helping the man up. A spokesperson for the police department said their cameras did not capture the impact because recording starts based on events or activation of lights.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The officer involved has not been placed on administrative leave, the spokesperson said.