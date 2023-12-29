WATCH: Video shows smash-and-grab by suspects at Saugus vape shop

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who were seen shattering the door of a vape shop, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage Thursday morning.

According to Saugus Police, the suspects broke into Vaporzone on Broadway around 6 a.m. They allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise and caused $1,500 in damages.

Surveillance video shows the group destroying the front door of the shop and grabbing several backpacks, jackets, and other goods.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

The crime is similar to other break-ins across the region.

In Woburn on Thursday, suspects tried breaking into a vape shop by smashing a rock against the glass door.

In Framingham just one day after Christmas, suspects could be seen stealing about $1,000 worth of products from a smoke shop.

Saugus Police say they’ve been in contact with other towns about the burglaries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

