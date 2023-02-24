WATCH: Video shows student knock out, attack school worker in Flagler County, deputies say

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment Flagler County deputies said a student attacked a paraprofessional over a Nintendo Switch.

The video shows the student violently shoving her to the ground, knocking her unconscious.

Investigators said the 17-year-old then kicked her and punched her several times.

The video shows several people rushing over to help the woman.

Deputies said the teenager was upset because the worker had taken away his Nintendo Switch video game system during class.

