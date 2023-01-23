WATCH: Video shows tense moments after woman allegedly killed terminally ill husband at hospital

Police on Monday released body-worn camera video of the tense moments after a woman allegedly shot her terminally ill husband to death Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

The minute long video shows Daytona Beach police officers shouting at Ellen Gilland, 76, ordering her to drop the gun that police said she used to kill Jerry Gilland, 77.

“We don’t want to hurt you,” one of the officers could be heard saying in the video, which you can watch by clicking here.

Investigators said that negations began shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday and continued until shortly after 3 p.m., when Gilland surrendered from the hospital room that she had barricaded herself in.

A Volusia County judge on Sunday ordered that Gilland remain jailed without bail.

Read: Legal analyst shares insight after woman shoots husband at Daytona Beach hospital

Police said the shooting was planned about three weeks ago as Jerry Gilland had asked his wife to kill him. They said Ellen Gilland had originally planned to kill herself, too, but she ended up not doing so.

It is unclear how Gilland was able to enter the hospital with a gun.

Channel 9 asked AdventHealth if it has metal detectors at the hospital but has not yet heard back.

Gilland was arrested on a murder charge, but it will be up to the State Attorney’s Office to determine whether she will be formally charged.

Read: Woman accused of shooting husband at Daytona Beach hospital held without bond

“There is no state in these United States of America that has approved or condoned assisted suicide,” legal analyst Bill Sheaffer told Channel 9. Click here to read more about that.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



