Watch: This video timeline shows when Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole millions from clients

The numbers of victims and crimes associated with suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged money schemes is already in the dozens, but attorneys representing the victims have said they expect more indictments when another state grand jury convenes.

Already, Murdaugh has been indicted on 48 charges, with 27 announced in November and 21 announced in December.

A few victims identified in the indictments were already familiar names to those following the Murdaugh family’s unraveling — former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died at their home, is among them. But the stories of most had not been made public.

Some have began speaking publicly, like Jordan Jinks, a childhood friend of Murdaugh’s, and S.C. Highway Patrol Lt. Thomas Moore, who said in a recent court hearing that he hired Murdaugh after he was hit by a car and that Murdaugh stole $100,000 from him.

Watch as the video illustrates a timeline from 2015 and 2021 of when Murdaugh is alleged to have stolen money from each victim, based on the indictments.