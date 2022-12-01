Watch videos: Raleigh police release body camera footage from Hedingham standoff

On Oct. 13, seven people were shot — five fatally — in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh as police say a 15-year-old boy went on a shooting rampage.

The city on Thursday released body camera footage of the standoff between officers and the suspect, hiding in a barn-like garage in the woods, after they found him about a mile away from the shooting scene.

The videos are from the body cameras worn by three Raleigh officers involved in the arrest of the suspect, whom family members identified as Austin Thompson. The videos do not show the suspect or the arrest, which occurred several hours after an exchange of gunfire in which one officer suffered a gunshot wound to his right knee.

Thompson was injured in the standoff, but police have not specified his injuries or said how he was injured.

