Watch the viral anti-hijab videos the DOJ says triggered Iranians into trying to kidnap a Brooklyn woman
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused a group of Iranians of plotting to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an activist in Brooklyn.
Alinejad ran a viral Facebook account in which she campaigned against Iran's compulsory hijab laws and exposed abuse women face in the country.
Her My Stealthy Freedom Facebook page features videos and photos submitted by her followers, which show women defying Iran's modesty laws, and often, being harassed for doing so.
Alinejad said in a Facebook post on July 10 that she has faced harassment and intimidation from Iran because of her Facebook account.
Watch the videos here:
