Watch viral video of frozen alligator during Texas' recent frigid weather

When it gets cold outside, humans bundle up. Without that option, alligators across Texas have taken to a cuter method to stay alive, at least by the internet's standards.

Videos of alligators poking their snouts through patches of ice in bodies of water have caused an online frenzy as people wonder if the animals are dead or hibernating. The answer is neither.

Alligators tilt their noses out of the water to enable them to breathe in case the water freezes, according to the Swamp Park & Outdoor Center, a tourist attraction in North Carolina that lets people see alligators in their natural habitats. During the winter freeze in Texas, "gatorcicles" could be seen using their survival instincts to avoid suffocation under the ice.

TikTok user Eddie Hanhart recently posted a video to his account of an alligator with its nose above the ice in Beaumont, Texas. The video garnered over 637,000 likes and was shared more than 12,000 times.

"He is not dead; he is fully alive," Hanhart says in the video. "He has his heartbeat down to three beats per minute right now, and whenever ... that ice will thaw out, he'll get up on the bank, start soaking in those nice, hot sun rays and be able to warm up."

The University of Texas at Austin’s Biodiversity Center explained to USA TODAY that "animals experience physiological changes similar to hibernation, but on warmer days, these animals will move about. This is because they rely on the environment to regulate their body temperature."

