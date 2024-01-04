Watch: Virtual human serves up safety instructions on Korean airline

On Thursday, Korean Air introduced a virtual human designed to guide passengers through safety videos. Courtesy Screenshot via Korean Air

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Korean Air introduced a virtual human Thursday designed to guide passengers through safety videos.

Working with tech company Metaverse Entertainment, Korean Air announced the creation of virtual human Rina adding to the virtual girl group of four, MAVE.

According to a release from Korean Air, Metaverse also designed a virtual Korean Air Safety Lounge, which makes it easier to explain and understand the in-flight safety rules.

In the video, honorary flight attendant Rina guides passengers through safety instructions.

The airline said it will begin to play the new safety video on all flights starting Thursday.

"This will become a great example of the synergy created between the aviation industry and digital technology. We intend to change perceptions of in-flight safety videos with these new ideas, and make them more relatable and engaging for passengers," said a Korean Air representative.

In July of 2023, AI created influencer Aitana Lopez made her debut on social media and has since gained 200,000 followers on Instagram. The fictional brand rep now commands up to $1,000 a post.

Last year, Metaverse Entertainment also released a virtual pop group called MAVE, which quickly racked up millions of subscribers.