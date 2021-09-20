Watch: Volcano erupts on Spain's La Palma island

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending jets of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Read more here.

  • Thousands flee Canaries volcano as lava streams destroy homes

    LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Lava flowing from the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed at least 100 houses, authorities said. The flow of molten rock was expected to reach the coast later on Monday evening, potentially triggering more explosions, and the volcano itself would remain active for days. No fatalities or injuries have been reported but drone footage captured two tongues of black lava cutting a devastating swathe through the landscape as they advanced down the volcano's western flank towards the sea.

  • Watch a lava stream destroy a house in Spain

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PROFANITY IS HEARD IN THE VIDEOA volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday (Sunday 19), sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.Authorities had begun evacuating the infirm and some farm animals from nearby villages before the eruption at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT) on a wooded slope in the sparsely populated Cabeza de Vaca area, according to the islands' government.Two hours later, with lava edging down the hillside from five fissures torn into the hillside, the municipality ordered the evacuation of four villages, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane.After nightfall, video footage showed fountains of lava shooting hundreds of meters into the sky, and at least three incandescent orange rivers of molten rock pouring down the hill, tearing gashes into woods and farmland, and spreading as they reached lower ground.No human casualties have been reported so far, but there has been material damage that has yet to be quantified.

  • Volcano erupts in Canary Islands

    Slow-motion footage shows a volcano erupting in Spain’s Canary Islands, where the regional government evacuated nearly 5,000 people.

  • The Canaries are safe and the volcano is a great show, says minister

    The Canary Islands are safe to visit and a volcano eruption there is a "wonderful show", Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday, just hours after 5,000 people, including hundreds of tourists, had to be evacuated. The volcano - the archipelago's first eruption in 50 years - blew on Sunday, spouting lava hundreds of metres into the air, engulfing houses and sending molten rock towards the Atlantic Ocean across a sparsely populated area of La Palma, the most northwestern island in the archipelago. "The island is open," Maroto told Canal Sur radio, calling the eruption "a wonderful show".

  • Volcano eruption forces thousands to flee on popular Spanish island

    Five thousand people have been evacuated after a volcano on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma erupted on Sunday for the first time since 1971.

  • Spanish island braces for volcanic eruption after earthquake swarm

    La Palma on alert amid warning tremors could cause damage to buildings

