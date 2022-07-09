WATCH: Volusia deputies rescue missing man with Alzheimer’s disease lost in muddy woods

Deputies in Volusia County released video showing the rescue of a man who went missing on Thursday.

Deputies said they were called out after a DeLand-area resident with Alzheimer’s disease went missing.

After working with family and neighbors, deputies were able to find him about a mile into the muddy woods.

“Fantastic work by all involved in bringing this man home to his family,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a Reverse 911 alert sent to homes in the area were also used to help find the missing man.

Deputies said he was brought back to his house uninjured.

