WATCH: Volusia sheriff interrupts radio interview to assist in high-speed pursuit on I-95

A driver is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit on I-95 in Volusia County.

It all ended near the Edgewater exit on Tuesday when the Florida Highway Patrol caught up with the driver.

Troopers said that suspect was driving a stolen car.

You can see the arrest in this body camera video from Edgewater police.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was in the middle of a radio interview when he suddenly became involved in the chase.

