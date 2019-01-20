Watch Your Wallet -- Avoid These 3 Money Scams

It's hard enough to earn our dollars, so the last thing we need or want is to have some of them stolen from us via one scam or another -- and there are a heck of a lot of scams out there.

Here's a review of three scams that could hurt you in three different parts of your financial life: taxes, health insurance, and online shopping. Get acquainted with them so that you won't fall victim to them.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tax scam: Fraudulent tax returns

The first scam to know about is going to be widespread in the next few months, because it relates to our taxes. It involves criminals filing tax returns in other people's names in order to claim and collect tax refunds.

A first step toward conducting this fraud is for the scammers to get your identifying information, such as your Social Security number and your address. There are various ways that scammers try to get this info, and a common one is simply calling you and asking you for it. If you're laughing and thinking that's silly, know that it works a lot, because the scammers are likely to claim that they're from the Social Security Administration (SAA) or perhaps the IRS. They'll be convincing, too, sometimes with your phone's caller ID feature cooperating, saying that a call is from the SAA or IRS.

The caller will explain that there's a problem -- possibly that someone has used your identity fraudulently (which, ironically, is just what they want to do). To clear it up, they'll want you to verify your Social Security number and other information. If you're reluctant, they may scare you into it, suggesting that you may have to go to court or that your Social Security number or your benefits may be canceled or some other terrible thing.

Here's what you need to know:

The Social Security Administration (and many other agencies and companies) will never call you asking for such information.

Caller ID is not always accurate. Scammers can employ fake numbers with fake identities.

Never give out your Social Security number or any other personal information to any stranger on the phone unless you're very sure who they are.

If you're in doubt, call the Social Security Administration yourself. You can call them at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

It's also smart to set up a my Social Security account with the SSA. Once you do, you'll be able to see the SSA's record of your earnings for your entire working life, as well as estimates of your future benefits. It can also prevent your falling victim to a scam, as some identity thieves are pretending to be various people, setting up my Social Security accounts for them, and then trying to steal their Social Security benefits or causing other headaches. To minimize hassles, set up your account before a scammer does so for you.

