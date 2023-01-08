Watch: Water levels on Sacramento River continue to rise

Motley Fool

The Nasdaq Composite is a stock market index that measures the performance of over 3,600 companies, many of which fall into the technology and consumer discretionary sectors. In fact, tech companies alone account for 48% of the index's weight, and because tech is often synonymous with growth, the Nasdaq Composite is essentially a benchmark for growth stocks. Growth stocks often perform very well during periods of economic expansion, but they usually perform very poorly during periods of contraction.