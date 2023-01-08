Watch: Water levels on Sacramento River continue to rise
Water levels in the Sacramento River have risen as a powerful atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain to California.
Sacramento Metro Fire is warning people to stay off the rivers after they spotted someone riding a boat down the American River.
The Los Angeles River is flowing after a powerful system pummeled the West Coast. FOX Weather’s Max Gorden says the water is a rare sight.
With storms battering Northern California, the dozens who live in tents on Bannon Island are among the most at risk.
A large portion of Central California is on flood watch due to a strong storm system expected to hit this weekend and continue through Tuesday.
The next round of heavy rain has moved into Northern California and will continue during the day on Sunday, but the FOX Forecast Center is tracking another series of atmospheric river storms that will bring several more inches of rain and damaging wind to the Golden State this week.
Two storm-related fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.View Entire Post ›
Atmospheric rivers continue to bring rain and storms to California leaving many without power. You can see conditions with this power outage tracker.
There is an evacuation center at Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation.
The West Coast has grappled with back-to-back storms. While another atmospheric river moves in, communities are scrambling to prepare. Elise Preston reports.
More flooding is expected in California as another series of storms is expected to continue to drench California with heavy rain.
Forecasters warned that northern and Central California was still in the path of a "relentless parade of cyclones" on Sunday, promising little relief for the region. At least six people have died from weather-related incidents in California since New Year's weekend, including a toddler killed by a fallen redwood tree crushing a mobile home in northern California. More than 460,000 homes were still without power in California as of Sunday morning, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
