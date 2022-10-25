Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California

55
·1 min read

MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.

"Image stabilization on!!" Wrote the cam's owner on Twitter.

So far, nearly 19,000 Californians reported that they felt the earth move, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was 8 miles west of Seven Trees and near highly populated San Jose in the San Francisco Bay Area.

‘NOTABLE’ EARTHQUAKE SHAKES NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TUESDAY

Lights shook, and picture frames rattled in this Silicon Valley home. Even news stations in Oakland felt the temblor over 50 miles away.

One teacher in San Francisco didn't look too bothered by the shaking as he took a video of his classroom. Thankfully, the kids were outside.

Just five minutes later, another quake struck nearly the same area, according to the USGS. At a 3.1 magnitude, only 451 people reported that they felt shaking.

So far, there are no reports of damage, just rattled nerves.

Recommended Stories

  • Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area, the largest to strike the region in years

    The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose. The area is about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.

  • 'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday

    Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.

  • What we know about today’s San Jose earthquake

    An earthquake took place near San Jose late Tuesday morning, causing ground shakes for Silicon Valley and Bay Area residents, though apparently not inflicting major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) preliminarily reported a 5.1 magnitude quake about nine miles east of Seven Trees, Calif. at 11:42 a.m. local time. The agency reported the shaking…

  • 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay Area

    A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

  • Wisconsin police say driver with blood alcohol level three times legal limit slams into multiple cars at 9 am

    Wisconsin police say that the driver of a car whose blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit ran into multiple cars on Saturday morning.

  • 5.1 category earthquake hits California’s Bay Area

    A 5.1 category earthquake hits California’s Bay Area, striking 12 miles east of San Jose. Officials said minimal damage has been reported.

  • 5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

    Officials say a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake was centered east of San Jose but shook much of Northern California and the Bay Area.

  • 5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area

    The quake was felt all the way to the San Joaquin Valley.

  • The World's Biggest Source of Clean Energy Is Evaporating Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Three Gorges Dam is an awe-inspiring sight, a vast barrier across the Yangtze River that contains enough concrete to fill seven Wembley Stadiums and more steel than eight Empire State Buildings. Its turbines could singlehandedly power the Philippines.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He P

  • NASA instrument detects dozens of methane super-emitters from space

    An orbital NASA instrument designed mainly to advance studies of airborne dust and its effects on climate change has proven adept at another key Earth-science function - detecting large, worldwide emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The device, called an imaging spectrometer, has identified more than 50 methane "super-emitters" in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Southwestern United States since it was installed in July aboard the International Space Station, NASA said on Tuesday. The spectrometer was built primarily to identify the mineral composition of dust blown into the atmosphere from Earth's deserts and other arid regions by measuring the wavelengths of light reflected from the surface soil in those areas.

  • Trump Appeal in Rape Accuser’s Defamation Suit Gets Fast-Track

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s challenge to a defamation suit filed by a New York advice columnist who claims he raped her will be expedited by the District of Columbia’s highest appeals court.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayCalifornia Poised to Overtake

  • Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt in Bay Area

    Residents of California's Bay Area were given quite the shock Tuesday, as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was confirmed 12 miles east of San Jose at 11:42 a.m. PDT. Shaking from the earthquake was felt over a 60-mile radius throughout the area that contains the cities of San Jose, Santa Clara and parts of Oakland, reaching approximately 4 million people. No damages have been reported from the incident as of Tuesday afternoon, including no significant impact to nearby San Fransisco or Santa Cruz Count

  • The most common COVID symptoms have changed, study says. Here’s what they are

    “Symptoms as recorded previously are changing with the evolving variants of the virus.”

  • There’s a Valid Reason Why King Charles III Is Selling the Queen’s Beloved Racehorses

    There are countless news reports detailing what King Charles III plans to do with Queen Elizabeth’s belongings and pets. But you should know there’s a totally valid reason why he’s getting rid of some of her racehorses. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images This week, the royal family announced that King Charles will auction 14 of his mother’s racehorses that were passed down to him. According to Hello! magazine, the animals will be sold at Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket. Per the outlet, this in

  • Elephants In India Get Revenge On Man Involved In Death Of Calf

    As the saying goes, “an elephant never forgets,” whether it’s cruelty or compassion.

  • Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit With Paintballs

    Maybe next time use something stronger?

  • Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Frontline

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyYevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.Russia’s penal system has the remnants of a Soviet-era prison

  • Hunters hear rustling in bushes and see grizzly charging them, Montana officials say

    “They heard brush breaking and saw a grizzly bear charging at them,” officials said.

  • Shake Alerts: Fewer than 100,000 Bay Area residents received quake alerts

    Early quake detection systems still cumbersome to install and use

  • Covid pandemic sparks rise in deadly fungal infections

    The Covid pandemic has sparked a rise in deadly fungal infections, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, as it published its first list of species posing the biggest threat to health.