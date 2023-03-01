What to Watch Wednesday: CNN special examines SC’s Murdaugh murder trial

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Inside the Murdaugh Murder Trial (9 p.m., CNN)

CNN anchor and senior legal analyst Laura Coates hosts this live primetime special, which features defense and prosecution analysts and trial veterans from some of America’s most high-profile criminal cases discussing the evidence and witness testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in South Carolina.

Murdaugh is charged with killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, in June 2021 at the family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County, S.C. Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense last week and the jury visited the property where the murders occurred, called Moselle, this week. Closing arguments in the nearly six-week trial are expected to take place this week.

Coates is a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney who worked in both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. She is also a former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

▪ How to stream/watch on demand: The special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. It will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, March 2, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.