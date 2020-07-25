How to watch weekend events honoring John Lewis in Alabama

Multiple events are scheduled in Alabama this weekend to honor civil rights hero and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The 80-year-old died after a battle with pancreatic cancer on July 17.

Here's how you can watch regional events honoring him:

Service for John Lewis in Troy

On Saturday, events begin in the Troy, Lewis' birthplace. His family will take part in a celebration of his life service at Troy University.

Rep. John Robert Lewis, diagnosed last December with pancreatic cancer, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 80.

The event begins at 11 a.m. EDT. Watch the service on a livestream the Montgomery Advertiser will provide (we'll update this story as soon as an embed for that stream is available).

The event will also be aired live on the TROY TrojanVision cable channel.

Following the service, Lewis will be laid in repose at a public event at Trojan Arena on the campus of Troy University until 3 p.m.

John Lewis at Bethel AME Church in Selma

After Troy, Lewis will be laid in repose at a public event from at Bethel AME Church in Selma from 9 p.m. to midnight. Prior to this, the church will hold a private event entitled "Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020."

John Lewis' final journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge

On Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT, the body of John Lewis will be carried on a lone pilgrimage across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

You can watch a stream of the event from the Washington Post here:

John Lewis lies in state at Alabama State Capitol

From Selma, Lewis will go on to Montgomery, where there will be a receiving ceremony before he will lie in state at the Capitol from 3-8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials and community leaders have encouraged people to line the sidewalks of Dexter Avenue starting as early as 11:30 a.m. ahead that event.

Vigil in Montgomery to honor John Lewis

Steven Reed, Montgomery's first Black mayor, plans to lead a vigil honoring Lewis’ life and legacy in Bicentennial Park in front of the Capitol Sunday night. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Speakers are expected to include Bernice King, Fred Gray, Joe Reed, Black Voters Matter co-founder Latosha Brown, original Freedom Rider Bernard Lafayette, and Selma-to-Montgomery March participant Sheyann Webb-Christburg.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Honoring John Lewis: How to watch memorials, vigils, events in Alabama