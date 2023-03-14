WATCH: Wegmans family leaders talk family, food and change in rare interview

Their stores have followers, not shoppers, and Danny and Colleen Wegman, the father-chairman and daughter-president-and-CEO of Wegmans, appreciate the loyalty their fans have shown them. They'll do whatever it takes to keep it.

In a rare and wide-ranging hour-long interview with the USA Today Network New York a few weeks ago, Danny and Colleen Wegman spoke about the company culture, how the regional supermarket chain has navigated change, and how the Rochester-based family chain was able to make its way through the global pandemic and come out the other side, apparently none the worse for wear.

Danny and Colleen Wegman, the chairman and president/CEO of Wegmans Food Markets Inc., talk about their Rochester-based supermarket chain in a wide-ranging interview Oct. 13.

The interview excerpts give added insight into what makes Wegmans, Wegmans. Among the highlights:

How Danny Wegman took a speech his father had written but never delivered and charted a course that today finds the chain with 109 stores in eight states and the District of Columbia, with 52,000 employees and annual sales of $11.2 billion last year.

How Wegmans has built relationships with trusted suppliers and farmers, one of whom has been tied to Wegmans since its start in 1916.

How baking a better bread means waiting for the right grains.

How the Wegmans make weekly visits to their stores to speak to staff and customers.

How the company is working to reduce plastic packaging, and how difficult that can be.

How Wegmans chooses where to open, and when to close stores.

WEGMANS AND THE WORLD

The USA TODAY Network is exploring how Wegmans is adapting to our changing world. We'll learn insights from Wegmans workers, dive deep into the chain's location decisions, visit one of the newest and most unlikely grocery store spots, find out how prepared foods get a second act and learn the story behind the stores' iconic tote bags. Along the way, we'll reveal how Wegmans' business practices affect our communities, its workers and the environment.

