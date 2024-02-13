Watch: How Willi Ninja became the Godfather of Voguing

TheGrio celebrates Willi Ninja, one of Black history’s most influential artists and dancers, in this installment of “Keeping Black History Alive.”

We’re continuing our “Keeping Black History Alive” series by honoring Willi Ninja, also known as the Godfather of Voguing. Willi developed his distinctive style of vogue, pulling inspiration from fashion show runways, Egyptian hieroglyphics, and martial arts. He refined his style by practicing at the Christopher Street Pier, a cultural site for ballroom history in New York City. He participated in Harlem’s drag balls with House of Ninja, the ball house he founded. It became a community and home for LGBTQ youth.

