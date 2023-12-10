Watch out for winds, coastal flooding during NJ storm, Weather Service warns

Public safety and weather officials are encouraging New Jerseyans to stay off the roads amid a powerful storm expected to batter the coast with damaging winds and causing the potential for floods.

More than a half-inch of rain has fallen across much of the state, with more on the way as a cold front makes its way through New Jersey later tonight and Monday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Dodd said.

The rain is expected to briefly let up this afternoon, but "that cold front is going to come through and continue for much of the night," Dodd said.

As rainfall strengthened on Sunday afternoon, 511NJ reported flooding along Route 79 in Marlboro as well as a crash on the southbound Garden State Parkway near Exit 80.

The entire state remains under a flood watch until Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

"We encourage everyone to enjoy a day at home," Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted. "To those traveling: please drive slow, exercise caution and stay safe!"

Rainfall of around an inch has already occurred in parts of southern DE & NJ through 2 PM. While there will be a lull in the rain through late afternoon, a cold front will enhance the rain this evening and tonight. An additional 1-2" is still forecast through tonight. pic.twitter.com/FFRFwwsYRG — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 10, 2023

The National Weather Service predicted between 2 inches and 3 inches of rain for most of New Jersey, with a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. There could be minor coastal flooding on the back bays of Barnegat Bay during high tide on Monday morning, with some local areas approaching moderate flooding, the Weather Service said.

But while the Weather Service had predicted coastal wind gusts of up to 50 mph, Dodd said gusts had hovered at 30 mph to 35 mph. As the winds shift northwest overnight, inland wind gusts could still top 40 mph, increasing the possibility of downed trees, power lines and power outages.

As of 3 p.m., Jersey Shore utility companies had reported less than 40 ratepayers affected by power outages.

But for much of the Jersey Shore, Monday should be a "general brisk day," Dodd said.

"The winds could bring some branches down and blow loose items around," he said.

