Watch wolves eat Thanksgiving treats at Wolf Park annual ‘Turkey Toss’

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. – Wolf Park is hosting its annual “Turkey Toss” where families and children of all ages can participate in the park’s holiday festivities.

The Turkey Toss will be Saturday, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wolf Park, located at 4004 East 800 North in Battle Ground. Guests will be able to walk the park trail and watch wolves and foxes enjoy Thanksgiving treats.

In between treat serving sessions, golf carts will be available to shuttle guests who need rides, according to a Wolf Park press release. They will make a constant loop around the trail.

Viewing of treat deliveries will happen at the front of the park where golf cart access is not necessary, the press release said.

“Attending these special events guarantees a good time and supports Wolf Park's mission to change attitudes towards wolves, wildlife and wildlands,” Wolf Park Executive Director Karah Rawlings said. “The ultimate goal is to bring about a profound change in our culture that will help perpetuate these wild animals and habitats long into the future, beyond our lifetimes.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Wolf Park webpage. Ticket prices are $15 per child and $18 per adult. Children ages five and younger attend for free.

“Take a walk on the park's trail and watch the animal ambassadors enjoy their Thanksgiving treats,” Rawlings said. “It's a great way to enjoy nature with friends and family outside. Walk off that big dinner!”

Wolf Park is a not-for-profit dedicated to the behavioral research, education and conservation of wolves. The objective of the park is to improve the public’s understanding of wolves and the value they provide to the environment, according to the park’s mission statement.

Wolf Park is home to gray wolves, red foxes, gray foxes, bison and an eastern box turtle, according to their webpage. They also create habitat for native Indiana species like pollinators and migratory birds and maintain a bat and quail nature preserve adjacent to Wolf Park’s main property.

Wolf Park’s visitor center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests need to purchase a ticket from wolfpark.org for full access to view the facility.

