Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Watch A Woman Fleeing Police Get Hit By Two Trains

We often question if people who run from police truly understand just how dangerous their decision can be, not only for other people but themselves. Perhaps the make a snap decision which alters their life forever or ends it, all to get out of a ticket or to avoid a warrant they’ve been ducking for years. A woman who hit one train and then was hit by a second train while attempting to flee from police in Utah provides a perfect example of why fleeing police is a dumb idea.

The infamous Widowmaker has struck again.

The incident, which happened back in October 2013, played out in Woods Cross as the suspect in her Mercedes decided to show cops what a Teutonic vehicle made for cruising on the Autobahn could do. During the chase, she couldn’t stop in time at a railroad crossing, hit a train, then her disabled car was hit by another train going the opposite direction.

Police said the woman refused to leave someone’s house. However, when that person called police the suspect took off and police went searching for her to discuss what happened. Once spotted she didn’t obey commands to pull over and the chase was on.

What this woman failed to take into account is city streets are designed for certain speeds. Once you get going too fast, you might not be able to nail a turn or have enough time to react to something like a red light, someone pulling out of a parking lot in front of you, etc. That’s how she ended up blasting into the first train, then got run over by the second one before officers could pull her out of the car.

Perhaps as a testament to the construction of the Mercedes, the woman only suffered a broken arm. She had to be extricated from her vehicle, which remained stuck under the train engine for hours afterward. We’re pretty sure it was a total loss. Thankfully she wasn’t.